Last we heard Tesla had more than 250,000 pre-orders for the already iconic Cybertruck, but pre-orders must have continued to ramp up, as on Tesla’s Q4 2019 earnings call Elon Musk just said that they have never before seen such a level of interest in their products.

Calling the Cybertruck a “bad-ass Armoured Personnel Carrier”, Elon Musk said even this level of interest does not reflect how great the product is, saying consumers do not even have all the information on the vehicle.

“The Cybertruck product is better than people realize, just great,” he said.

He noted that once people knew everything he knew about the truck, they expect to sell as many Cybertrucks as they can make for a very long time.

Highlights of Tesla Cybertruck:

With up to 3,500 pounds of payload capacity and adjustable air suspension, Cybertruck is the most powerful tool we have ever built, engineered with 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable storage — including a magic tonneau cover that is strong enough to stand on.

Space for your toolbox, tire and Cyberquad, with room to spare. Utilize 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable storage — including the under-bed, frunk and sail pillars.

With the ability to pull near infinite mass and a towing capability of over 14,000 pounds, Cybertruck can perform in almost any extreme situation with ease.

Raise and lower suspension four inches in either direction for easy access to Cybertruck or the vault, while self-leveling capabilities adapt to any occasion and assist with every job.

Seat six comfortably with additional storage under the second-row seats. Complete with an advanced 17” touchscreen with an all-new customized user interface.

From rugged to refined, Cybertruck is completely adaptable for your needs. Prepare for every experience with a versatile utilitarian design — including on-board power and compressed air.

Tesla single motor RWD will cost $39,900, Dual motor AWD will cost $49,900 and Tri motor AWD will cost $69,900. Self-driving unit will cost an extra $7000. You can pre-order Tesla Cybertruck here by paying $100 deposit, though deliveries are only expected sometime next year.