We reported a week ago that Elon Musk said that Tesla will be opening its Supercharger network to other competing EV companies “later this year,” and during its earnings call the company offered more details on how the service will work.

Musk explained that non-Tesla owners will be able to register with the Tesla app, and use this to activate charging at a Tesla stall.

We are thinking about a real simple thin where you just download the Tesla app, you go to the Supercharger, you just indicate which stall you are in, you plug in your car, even if it’s not a Tesla, and you just access the app to tell “turn on the stall that I’m in for how much electricity”, and this should work for almost any manufacturer’s electric car.

Importantly Tesla will be opening up worldwide. In Europe, Tesla uses the same CCS charging connector as everyone else, and in USA Tesla will make a Tesla to CSS connector available.

When asked how Tesla expects to manage the congestion this is likely to cause, Musk suggested dynamic pricing may address the rise in demand.

Tesla’s Supercharger network has always been thought to be a major competitive advantage over other companies, and opening up the service should increase the confidence of buyers in buying alternatives and still find a destination charger.

When asked why Tesla would reduce this advantage Musk explained that their mission was always to advance the electrification of transport, not to own the EV market.

Hilarious jab at Apple from @elonmusk on today’s Tesla earnings call: pic.twitter.com/fPvYFygIEp — Trung Phan ?? (@TrungTPhan) July 27, 2021

Musk noted that this was in opposition to Apple’s approach, which was all about increasing its competitive moat.

Tesla owners have mixed feelings about the news, and in USA are asking when Tesla will make a CSS to Tesla connector adaptor available, so they can access the growing 3rd party charging networks becoming increasingly available to other EVs.

via Electrek