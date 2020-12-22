2017 was a very difficult year for Tesla, with Elon Musk revealing the company was weeks away from bankruptcy at one point.

At the time Tesla was courting funding from the Saudi Arabia sovereign investment fund, but it turns out the company was looking for investors closer to home.

In a tweet addressing claims that Apple is working on its own Apple Car EV, he revealed that Tesla tried to sell themselves to Apple in 2017.

During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2020

It seems the main reason this did not happen was that Tim Cook ignored Elon Musks’s request for a meeting.

Since then Tesla is worth 10 times more than 2017, and is about to be inducted into the S&P500 and worth more than $600 billion.

This does not mean the company will be ahead in the long term, however – Apple has consistently shown that being late to the market does mean they will not dominate in the long term.

via the verge