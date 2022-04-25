Twitter has been in the news in the past few days as the rumors were doing the rounds that it might get sold to Elon Musk. Now according to sources close to Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk and Twitter finally have managed to reach a deal on a buyout, for which an official announcement will happen soon.

In the middle of this month, Tesla maker Elon Musk offered Twitter to buy all of Twitter for a whopping $43 billion, $54.20 per share in cash. However, the micro-blogging site initially attempted to thwart what the company described as “unfair takeover tactics” to protect its shareholders. But it now seems all those disagreements between the SpaceX founder and Twitter have been resolved as the former has reportedly sealed the Twitter deal.

It remains unclear whether Twitter has accepted what Tesla maker offered initially. But as Wall Street Journal report suggested, Both Musk and Twitter will soon make the acquisition details public “soon.”

BREAKING: Twitter and Elon Musk reach deal on buyout, to be announced shortly – WSJ — BNO News (@BNONews) April 25, 2022

Twitter users, meanwhile, are divided over Elon Musk taking over the ownership of Twitter due to his controversial viewpoint on freedom of speech. But as far as Elon Musk is concerned, he wants to make Twitter the platform for free speech around the globe. In a statement made by Musk in the SEC filing for this takeover, Musk said, “Twitter has extraordinary potential, I will unlock it.”

