In a tweet, Elon Musk announced that Tesla has produced its millionth electric vehicle, a Tesla Model Y.

Congratulations Tesla team on making our 1,000,000th car!! pic.twitter.com/5M99a9LLQi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2020

Tesla was founded in 2003, meaning it took 17 years to produce 1 million EVs, but the company is expected to double this number in the next two years as it ramps up its production of the Model 3, Model Y (which is expected to be even more popular) and eventually the Tesla Cybertruck.

Tesla is the first company to produce 1 million pure EVs, but is facing strong competition from Chinese companies such as BYD who has a strong presence in the domestic market. Competition from traditional ICE manufacturers, who produce around 80 million internal combustion engine vehicles per year, has however still to materialise, with companies such as VW and BMW having issues sourcing sufficient batteries to offer a real challenge.

Via Electrek