Elon Musk has announced the date of Tesla AI 2021.

At the event, Tesla is expected to announce details on the progress towards Full Self Driving, with the company recently releasing version 9 of its full self-driving software platform.

Tesla AI Day August 19th — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2021

The event will be held on Thursday 19th August.

Elon Musk has recently admitted that the full self-driving problem has been harder and more intractable than he expected and that it was much closer to a full general AI problem than a narrow artificial intelligence problem.

Telsa revealed their Dojo supercomputer earlier this year, which is capable of exaFLOP (1,000 petaFLOPS ) which then made it the 5th most powerful in the world. Tesla plans to use this to train their AI on video rather than still images, which should allow for more natural driving.