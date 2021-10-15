Tesla finally started the roll-out of their Full Self-Driving Beta 10.2 this Sunday just passed, and at the time the expectation was that the software would roll out more widely relatively rapidly, with Elon Musk saying:

It now appears “several days” may be closer to 2 weeks, with Elon Musk tweeting today.

Several users with 100/100 Safety Score are also complaining that they have not been included in the initial roll-out.

The pace and scope of the slow roll-out suggest that the current phase is actually only a small expansion of the Early Access beta program rather than the advent of Full Self-Driving for the masses.

Do our readers agree? Let us know below.

Comments