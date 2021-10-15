Tesla finally started the roll-out of their Full Self-Driving Beta 10.2 this Sunday just passed, and at the time the expectation was that the software would roll out more widely relatively rapidly, with Elon Musk saying:

FSD Beta 10.2 rolls out Friday midnight to ~1000 owners with perfect 100/100 safety scores. Rollouts will hold for several days after that to see how it goes. If that looks good, beta will gradually begin rolling out to 99 scores & below. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2021

It now appears “several days” may be closer to 2 weeks, with Elon Musk tweeting today.

Beta 10.3 releasing Friday next week to all cars with 99/100 safety score — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 15, 2021

Several users with 100/100 Safety Score are also complaining that they have not been included in the initial roll-out.

@elonmusk I got a Safety Score of 100 over 1128 miles and no FSD Beta ? is it still coming to me? pic.twitter.com/x0JQ6sp8DV — 100 | Beta 10/22 | Let’s GOOO!!! (@ChrisLat4) October 11, 2021

The pace and scope of the slow roll-out suggest that the current phase is actually only a small expansion of the Early Access beta program rather than the advent of Full Self-Driving for the masses.

