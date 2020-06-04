Following the postponement of GDC 2020 back in February this year, the GDC Relief Funds was created as a way of reimbursing developers who lost money due to the event’s cancellation.

The GDC Relief Fund, initially created on the 2nd of March, 2020, as a collaboration between WINGS Interactive and multiple games industry partners, has seen “remarkable and generous” support from sponsors, raising a total of $291,311, of which $81,646 came from gamedev.world’s public fundraiser.

Thanks to this support, the GDC Relief Fund has currently distributed $148,714 to 177 applicants, with an average payout of $697.59. The extra funds raised will now go to the ELEVATE 2020: GDC Relief Fund Accelerator.

ELEVATE 2020: GDC Relief Fund Accelerator, run by Code Coven in collaboration with industry partners and subject matter experts, is a 15-week global online incubator for indie game developers impacted by COVID-19 and the resulting cancellations.

ELEVATE will offer development guidance, mentorship, community, events programming and milestone-based stipends for struggling indie game developers, providing them with meaningful progression on their game, business fundamentals and valuable industry connections.

If you’re a developer and you’re interested in taking part in ELEVATE, you can find more information by following the link here.

