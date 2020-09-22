Elder Scrolls Online will still support all platforms following Xbox acquisition

ZeniMax Online Studios’ Elder Scrolls Online MMO will still be a multiplatform title after the recent Xbox acquisition of ZeniMax Media and all of its studios

The acquisition, which is costing Microsoft a staggering $7.5 billion, includes a multitude of development studios and IPs, including the popular MMORPG. As a longstanding multiplatform title, the game will remain available as it’s always been.

In a statement on Twitter, ZeniMax Online explained that”ESO will continue to be supported exactly as it was, and we fully expect it to keep growing and thriving on each of the platforms that are currently supported.”

That statement makes it seem that the title will not be coming to new platforms – such as PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch – but the title will at least be playable on Sony’s next-gen console via backward compatibility. However, with the enormous amount of upkeep required for an MMO, it might make sense to keep the title fully multiplatform.

The Elder Scrolls Online may see some benefits for Xbox users. For example, the title will be included in Xbox Game Pass like all other Bethesda games, but Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers could see additional perks every month.

