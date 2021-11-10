Codes for Elden Ring’s Closed Network Test are being sent out ahead of this weekends test, and scalpers have begun doing what they do best. Scalping.

With Elden Ring being one of the most anticipated games of this generation, early access to From Software’s Elden Ring is commanding quite the price tag, as scalpers on eBay are already trying to sell codes for upwards of a staggering $260.

While we are disappointed, we can hardly say that we’re surprised at all the scalpers trying to turn a quick profit, as we’ve been seeing it become a growing problem throughout the past few years. It seems that any coveted collectable, such as the Xbox Series X mini-fridge, will be snapped up in an instant before being sold back to fans at an inflated price.

Players that are lucky enough to be selected, and those who’ve bought their way in, will be able to test out the opening hours of the game ahead of its launch. The closed test, which runs from the 12th to the 15th of November will allow players access to the game in five three hours sessions.

With Elden Ring having been recently delayed a month beyond its originally planned date into February of 2022, it’s understandable that excited players might be more willing than ever to hand over their wallets to get their From Software fix sooner.

Elden Ring is due to be released on the 25th of February for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.