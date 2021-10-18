FromSoftware has announced that their long-awaited next game, Elden Ring, has been pushed back by one month into February of 2022.

“Elden Ring will release on Feb 25, 2022,” FromSoftware announced on Twitter earlier today before explaining that this short delay is because “the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations.”

FromSoftware went on to thank eager fans for their “trust and patience,” as they work to deliver their latest and largest game to date. “We look forward to seeing you experience the game in the Closed Network Test in Nov.”

The freshly announced Closed Network Test is due to run next month between the 12th and 15th of November, and it’ll give participants a chance to test out the opening hours of the game ahead of the launch.

If you want the chance to participate in this Closed Network Test, you will need to sign up on the Elden Ring website before the 1st of November.

Previously, Elden Ring was due to launch on the 21st of January 2022. Thanks to the short delay, the game will now launch on the 25th of February 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.