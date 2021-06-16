In an interview with IGN, Elden Ring creator Hidetaka Miyazaki revealed some more details about the game to expand on what we saw in the trailer.

As you might have seen in the trailer, Elden Ring is a lot more open than previous games by From Software, with Miyazaki saying that they “really focused on bringing something with just an enormous sense of scale and this broadness and openness to the Lands Between.”

To help get around this huge open-world they’ve created, players have been given new movement freedoms “to go hand-in-hand with the vast new world.” With horseback riding, jumping and “new additions to combat” the From Software team has raised “the level of freedom higher than our previous games.”

One such addition to combat is being able to “summon the spirits of deceased enemies and use them as allies in battles.” This, along with other elements Miyazaki is keeping quiet for now, will “let you approach different situations at a high level of freedom.”

While the E3 2021 trailer didn’t proudly tout everything George R .R. Martin worked on, Miyazaki revealed that the name, the history, and the deep mythos of the Lands Between where Elden Ring take place were all handled by the famed Game of Thrones writer.

If you’re looking for big things to fight, there are huge demigods, written once again by George R .R. Martin, which preside over each of the Lands Between’s six distinct regions. While these “areas are lined up in a way so that you would normally tackle them in a specific order, you don’t have to follow it,” Miyazaki explained.

While you won’t be able to access everything right from the beginning, Miyazaki told IGN that “there are a lot of different ways you can approach each area. And there’s a lot of freedom as to which order you tackle different areas as well.” To stop players from getting lost, there will be a mainline route to follow through the expansive Lands Between, but this won’t stop you from breaking off to “take the untrodden path.”

With such a vast and expansive map in Elden Ring, From Software have had to change their approach to levelling and player progression due to the high level of player freedom. On top of character progression through combat and the items you find through exploration, you can also “customize and craft items on the go by using materials found in the world.”

Miyazaki explained that “the key word I think is ‘retention’, and retaining a sense of progression.” Throughout Elden Ring, From Software wanted to keep a flowing feeling of progression as you journey throughout the map, similarly to Sekiro which tried to avoid spoiling “that sense of rhythm or tempo the player has as they play.”

Similarly to the past From Software games, Elden Ring will also feature skills, although with added freedom in how they choose to progress their character, echoing the game’s philosophy. “So before, where there was a certain skill attached to a certain weapon, now you’re actually able to freely interchange skills between a large variety of weapons,” Miyazaki revealed, saying that there are around a hundred skills to use and combine to create your unique build.

Elden Ring is planned to release on the 21st of January in 2022, where it will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.