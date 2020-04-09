This year’s gathering of gamers at the annual Eurogamer Expo been confirmed to be going ahead as EGX 2020 is slated for a September attendance date.

Hopefully occurring at the ExCeL Center in London, EGX 2020 is currently scheduled to take place between the dates of September 17th and September 20th.

However, with the recent marathon of delays due to the Coronavirus pandemic, event hosts Gamer Network and ReedPOP will keep an eye on the virus’ spread to ensure a safe event for visitors.

“We are doing the best we can during this unprecedented time, looking to the future with hope while we work now with diligence, constantly monitoring the situation and following guidance from the UK government,” said David Lilley, Head of Events, UK, ReedPOP. “This is clearly a situation that will keep evolving and whilst we might not have all the answers right now, we will do all we can to keep everyone informed and updated when we do. In the meantime we would like to take the opportunity to thank all of our exhibitors and partners who continue to be incredibly supportive of EGX during these challenging times.”

For more information, check out the EGX 2020 website.