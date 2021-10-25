Konami has announced that eFootball’s much needed first major update has been delayed, as fixing the game is taking longer than anticipated.

“We would like to inform all users that we have decided to delay the release of version 0.9.1 to early November,” Konami announced on Twitter recently. “We sincerely apologize for the delay and the inconvenience caused.”

“Our hope is that the additional time taken will allow us to ensure the experience is improved for all our users,” Konami continued. With eFootball 2022 having in a state that’s sorely in need of improvement, we’re hoping Konami can manage to fix their successor to the longstanding PES franchise all the same.

“We will announce the date and details of the fixes as soon as they are confirmed. In the meantime, we will continue to work on improving the game and look forward to working with you on eFootball 2022.”

After launching on the 30th of September, it didn’t take long for eFootball’s first major patch to be announced, as with graphical and gameplay issues aplenty the game had quickly become the worst-rated product on Steam, something Konami is no doubt hoping they can change.