Konami has announced that once again their successor to the PES franchise, eFootball 2022, has been delayed, rather fittingly, into 2022.

“We would like to inform our players that the version 1.0.0 update scheduled for November 11 has been postponed until Spring 2022,” Konami stated on Twitter.

As a result of this delay, Konami is issuing an automatic refund for eFootball 2022’s Premium Player Pack since this pack included items that can only be used in-game after the 1.0.0 update.

As if one delay wasn’t enough, Konami also announced that they’ve delayed the mobile release of eFootball 2022. Previously scheduled to release sometime this Autumn, the mobile port of the full game will now also be available in Spring 2022.

While delays are rarely good news, Konami is assuring us that this one is worthwhile, saying in a statement that “we promise this wait will be worth it.” Whether or not the 1.0.0 update can claw eFootball back from being the worst-rated game on Steam however we’ll just have to wait and see.

An important update from the development team. More info – https://t.co/qrBs8wdhvX pic.twitter.com/7oTVvMv2xS — eFootball (@play_eFootball) November 5, 2021

Previously Konami delayed the game’s sorely needed 0.9.1 patch in order to “ensure the experience is improved for all our users.” Thankfully for players who have stuck around with eFootball, the patch, which is focused mainly on fixing the games numerous bugs, launches today.