Microsoft released an update to the Stable version of Edge recently, but without a changelog.

Today one new change was revealed to the New Tab Page for the browser, ie. the screen which is displayed when you open a new tab.

The update brings the ability to rename the shortcuts for the suggested websites.

This can be activated by clicking on the ellipses on the shortcut tiles and accessing the option there.

The other change is the ability to change the localization of your new tab page language and location.

This can be accessed by clicking on the Settings icon on the New Tab Page and allows you to have news from France for example while you are in UK.

The improvements are available in Edge stable and also the Dev and Canary versions.

