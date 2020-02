Only 3 weeks after the last stable release, Microsoft has released an update to the Stable version of Edge to all supported platforms.

This includes the ARM64 platform, which has not had a non-beta version until now.

Microsoft has not released a changelog, but the update does bring the browser up to Chromium 80, the same version as the current release of Chrome.

You can download the browser here, or use the automatic update feature under Settings > About.

Via ZDNet