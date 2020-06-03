We reported last week that Chrome Canary now supported the ability to automatically run Progressive Web Apps on Windows 10 Start-up.

The option will be offered when you choose to install a PWA, and would, for example, allow Slack and other messaging PWAs to always be available even if you don’t remember to launch the app.

The feature was available in Chrome Canary behind the “Desktop PWAs run on OS login” flag under chrome://flags, and now the same flag has become available for Edge Canary under Edge://flags.

Techdows, who noted the feature, also notes that at present while there is a checkbox to give permission to auto-run, at present there is no UI to rescind the permission, though this can be done via the Task Manager app.

The addition of this feature increasingly narrows the gap between native apps and PWAs, particular for lightweight applications.