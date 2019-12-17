Microsoft has updated the Dev channel of the new Edge browser to version 80.0.361.5 . The update, the last of the year and the last on the 80 branch of Chromium bring a number of improvements including support for ARM64, which has been tested in the Canary ring, and which should mean a much-improved browser experience on devices such as the Surface Pro X. Microsoft notes that some DRM videos may not work yet however.

The update also introduces the Pin to Taskbar wizard we wrote about earlier:

Microsoft also says for users of high contrast themes in Windows, Edge now supports high contrast themes as well.

And for users of Immersive Reader (formerly known as Reading View), Microsoft has greatly expanded the number of color themes you can choose from. Many of these are specially designed to reduce eye strain and increase reading comprehension

Other added features:

Added support for Dolby Vision playback.

Enabled users of Windows Mixed Reality to view 360° videos on VR headsets.

Improved reliability:

Fixed a crash when opening certain PDFs.

Fixed an issue where clicking on the Feedback button crashes the browser.

Fixed a browser crash for users of Collections.

Fixed a crash when closing the browser.

Fixed an issue where typing passwords into password fields sometimes causes a tab crash.

Fixed a crash when playing the Surf game.

Fixed an issue where certain websites don’t load properly.

Fixed an issue where Netflix playback fails for certain videos with error D7381.

Changed behavior:

By request, favorites folders are now yellow.

Updated Adobe Flash to version 32.0.0.303.

Fixed an issue where PDFs that fail to save for some reason end up failing silently instead of showing an error to the user.

Fixed an issue where the font dropdown in Settings doesn’t work.

Fixed an issue where the search engine can’t be edited because the Save button doesn’t work.

Fixed an issue where the current display language can be removed from Edge even though it shouldn’t be.

Fixed an issue where Edge installations on Azure Active Directory domain-joined machines get signed into the wrong account on first run.

Fixed an issue where some webpages aren’t able to be translated, and instead show an error saying that the source language and target language are the same.

Fixed an issue where Learn More links clicked during the First Run Experience open in tabs hidden behind the FRE instead of in a dialog above it.

Fixed an issue where navigation to certain websites in IE mode sometimes fails.

Fixed an issue where adding an item to a Collection sometimes doesn’t load the image properly and instead shows the loading spinner forever.

Fixed an issue where pasting items from one Collection into another doesn’t paste them in the correct order.

Fixed an issue where dragging and dropping an image into a Collection sometimes results in the wrong link being saved.

Fixed an issue where feedback screenshots sometimes don’t work properly on Mac.

Fixed an issue where the keyboard shortcut for saving a PDF doesn’t work on Mac.

Fixed an issue where desktop notifications are broken on Windows Insider builds.

Fixed an issue where Edge sometimes fails to automatically update on Windows Insider builds.

Fixed an issue where uninstalling and reinstalling Edge sometimes results in it no longer being able to launch on Windows Insider builds.

Known issues:

Navigation in new tabs sometimes fails, either showing an error that the connection is closed, or crashing the tab. In some cases, subsequent navigations in the tab are okay.

After an initial fix for it recently, some users are still experiencing Edge windows becoming all black. UI popups like menus are not affected, and opening the Browser Task Manager (keyboard shortcut is shift+esc) and killing the GPU process fixes it.

Highlighting text in the address bar then clicking on webpages sometimes causes black-on-dark text when the browser is in Dark Theme.

The Settings page appears too big/zoomed in on certain machines.

Some users are still not seeing Collections being enabled by default on Canary and Dev. For users who want to try Collections, enabling the flag at edge://flags/#edge-collections should still work to turn on the feature.

There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don’t get any sound from Edge. In one case, Edge becomes muted in the Windows Volume Mixer and unmuting it fixes it. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.

At certain zoom levels, there is a noticeable line between the browser UI and the web contents.

Jumplist entries are not consistent between the Start Menu and the Task Bar for some users. We believe this is due to the shortcut on the Start Menu not getting migrated properly after an Edge update and are working on a fix. Additionally, after getting the update for the new icon, there are still places on the Start Menu, for example when searching, that still show the old icon. Other places like the Task Bar may be able to be fixed by un-pinning and then re-pinning any Edge shortcuts that already exist there.

You can download the Edge Dev build from Microsoft here.