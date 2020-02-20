Edge fans are rejoicing after Microsoft responded to a long-standing request to add the Share button to the toolbar of the browser, making it one click to start sharing an item, instead of first having to open the menu and then searching the cluttered menu entries.

The feature has been on the Edge Insider request list since September last year, and its addition was noticed by HotCakeX on the Edge Insider support pages.

If you are on the latest Edge Canary, to add the Share button to the toolbar, go the Settings> Appearance > Customise Toolbar.

The menu option to customise the toolbar it itself new, as is new download options page and design improvements to the Favourites manager.

Edge Canary can be downloaded here.