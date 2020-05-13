We reported yesterday that Chrome Canary has added support for jumplists in their PWAs on Windows 10.

Now the feature has also rolled out to Edge Canary.

Jump lists are the useful app shortcuts one gets when right-clicking on a taskbar icon e.g. open a new window or new incognito window. PWAs generally do not offer the option, until now.

Microsoft’s goal is to make PWAs indistinguishable from desktop apps, adding jumplists is one way to do this.

In the latest Edge Canary, if you toggle the #enable-desktop-pwas-app-icon-shortcuts-menu flag under Edge://flags, and restart your browser, your PWAs will now be able to populate the jumplists for their taskbar icon.

Google has prepared a test site, sadchonks.com, which can be found here.

via Techdows