Microsoft has improved access to the Accessibility options in Edge by grouping them all together.

Under the heading “Make Edge easier to use”, users can now find options such as Page Zoom, Open system preference for captions, and a new feature, “Show a high visibility outline around the area of focus on the page”.

This feature will create an outline around the area you are hovering over or operating in, making it easier to see.

It works for text entry boxes and also buttons.

The feature appeared in Edge Canary build 94.0.979.0 and will hopefully come to the mainstream version in 4-6 weeks.

Source: Leo Varela