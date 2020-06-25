A few weeks ago a new and rather ugly icon showed up in the menu bar of Chrome users. The puzzle icon led to a collection of your Chrome plugins, giving you information to their level of access to your data and a link to their store pages, in case you forgot what they did.

Today Techdows reports that the same menu is now showing up in Edge Canary.

The menu cleans up your menu bar, offers more granular control of the extensions and lets you uninstall them right from the menu.

The new feature should be rolling out now to Canary users should slowly percolate to all Edge users over time.