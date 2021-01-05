Microsoft has added an essential feature to Canary version of the Edge browser which has been missing for months.

Microsoft has been slowly adding PDF reader features that were present in the old Edge browser to the new Chromium-powered Edge browser, and the latest to show up is a search function for the PDF reader.

The feature replaces the more general Control-F in-page search and should roll out to stable users in a few months.

The update also rolls out an animated icon for Immersive reader which can be enabled in Edge://flags under the ”immersive Reader Icon animation experiment” flag.

via Techdows