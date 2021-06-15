Some weeks after releasing the Edge Canary and Edge Dev builds, Microsoft has now released an update to the Beta channel for their new Edge browser to the Google Play Store.

The Edge Beta channel browser is now built on Chromium 92, and should be a more stable version of the browser than the Canary and Dev versions, being updated only every 4 weeks.

Microsoft hopes to keep the mobile browsers in lockstep with the desktop counterpart and keep all their versions, including Windows, Mac, and Android in sync with a common code base.

The current version of the browser is 92.0.902.12, and the new Edge Beta browser can be found in the Google Play Store here.

via Alumia