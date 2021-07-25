Microsoft has been testing the ability to block the auto-playing of often annoying videos and audio for some time in their Edge browser, and now, with the release of Edge 92, the feature is enabled by default.

The feature is available at different levels – Allow and Limit, and Microsoft has now set it to Limit by default.

When set on Limit the browser will take into account how you have interacted with the website in question in the past e.g. playing video from the page, and based on that interaction will either Allow or Block media being played.

Microsoft is not currently displaying the Block option, but this can be enabled with the Show Block Option in autoplay settings flag:

This is however likely to cause issues on some media streaming sites, so should be used with caution.

via GHacks