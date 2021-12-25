The fourth-generation Echo Dot(with clock) is once again selling at half of its original price point at Amazon. It’s now selling at a price point of $34.99, down from $59.99. You can find the deal here at Amazon.
Amazon Echo Dot features
- Meet Echo Dot with clock – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.
- Perfect for your nightstand – See the time, alarms, and timers on the LED display. Tap the top to snooze an alarm.
- Ready to help – Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.
- Control your smart home – Use your voice to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices.
- Connect with others hands-free – Call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device. Instantly drop in on other rooms or announce to the whole house that dinner’s ready.
- Designed to protect your privacy – Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls including a mic off button.
The Echo Dot(4th gen) with clock is now $25 cheaper than the usual price, but the deal is available for a limited period of time, so you need to purchase it right now if you want to cash in on the deal.
