Amazon is now offering a discount of $10 on the purchase of the third-gen Echo Dot, so it’s now easier for you to own the smart speaker.

Amazon Echo Dot’s third generation is now selling at a price point of $29.99, down from its original price point of $39.99 at Amazon. So, if you cash in on the deal today, you’ll be paying $10 less than the original price point. The deal is available for a limited time only, so you better make the purchase right now.

Amazon has a decent music collection, but if you want to invest in other music subscriptions, you can click here and cancel Amazon’s music subscription.

Echo Dot comes with a fabric design and improved speaker for richer and louder sound. You’ll also be able to stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

You can buy Echo Dot(3rd Gen) by clicking on this link.