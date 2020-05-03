If asking digital assistants to play music, answer questions, read stories, and tell jokes is your thing, then Amazon Echo Dot is definitely a great product and in many aspects, it’s even better than what rivals are currently offering. It’s easy to recommend even more so because the discount on the third-gen Echo Dot is back again at Amazon, so it’s now easier for you to make the purchase.

Third generation Amazon Echo Dot is now selling at a price point of $29.99, down from its original price point of $49.99 at Amazon. So, if you cash in on the deal today, you’ll be paying $20 less than the original price point. The deal is available for a limited time only, so you better make the purchase right now.

Amazon has a decent collection of music, but in case you want to invest in other music subscriptions, you can click here and cancel Amazon’s music subscription.

Echo Dot comes with fabric design and improved speaker for richer and louder sound. You’ll also be able to stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

You can buy Echo Dot(3rd Gen) by clicking on this link.