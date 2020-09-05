If asking digital assistants to play music, answer questions, read stories, and tell jokes is your thing, then Amazon Echo Dot is definitely a great product and in many aspects, it’s even better than what rivals are currently offering. It’s easy to recommend even more so because the discount on the third-gen Echo Dot is back again at Amazon, so it’s now easier for you to make the purchase.
Third generation Amazon Echo Dot is now selling at a price point of $29.99, down from its original price point of $49.99 at Amazon. So, if you cash in on the deal today, you’ll be paying $20 less than the original price point. The deal is available for a limited time only, so you better make the purchase right now.
Amazon has a decent collection of music, but in case you want to invest in other music subscriptions, you can click here and cancel Amazon’s music subscription.
Echo Dot comes with a fabric design and improved speaker for richer and louder sound. You’ll also be able to stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.