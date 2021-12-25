Amazon is offering a discount of $50 on the purchase of the second-generation Amazon Echo Buds. The wireless earbuds are now available at a price point of $70, down from $120.

However, it’s worth noting that the deal is available for a limited period of time, so if you want to cash in on the deal, you’ll have to make the purchase of the product bundle before the discount expires.

Talking about the 2nd-gen Amazon Echo Buds, the earbuds offer 5 hrs music playback per charge and up to 15 hrs with the charging case. A 15-min quick charge provides up to 2 hrs of music. They also support Active Noise Cancellation technology. The Amazon Halo View fitness tracker gives you access to important health metrics such as heart rate, Activity points, Sleep score, and on-demand blood oxygen levels.

You can find the deal here.