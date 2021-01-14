Microsoft aims to make Microsoft Teams the centre of the workflow of a variety of companies.

Making and Approving requests, contracts and more forms part of the role of most workers and managers and now Microsoft is rolling out the general availability of Approvals in Microsoft Teams.

Approvals in Microsoft Teams enables everyone, from frontline workers to corporate headquarters employees, to easily create, manage, and share approvals directly from your hub for teamwork.

Once the Approvals apps are automatically installed, you can seamlessly:

Create an approval request

You can quickly start an approval flow in Microsoft Teams from a chat or a channel conversation. You can also create an approval from the Approvals app. Simply fill in the name of the request, who needs to approve it, any additional information, and add an attachment if needed. Additionally, you can create custom responses to tailor your request to the needs of your business.

Approve or reject a request

Once an approval is submitted, approvers are notified. They can quickly review the details of the request and any files included in the approval. If the request was submitted in a chat or a channel, an approvals card will be displayed with all the relevant actions you can take.

Track and manage your approvals

You can see and manage all your approvals from one place, the Approvals app in Teams. Each request is displayed along with key details such as the status, source, requestor, and approvers. You can also select a specific approval to see some more information and track progress.

Bring all your approvals in one place

Approvals in Teams is built on top of Power Platform so you can bring all your approval flows across the company together in one place using the simple workflow and extensibility capabilities of Power Automate.

Capture electronic signatures (Coming soon)

There may be times when you need something approved and recorded with more formal attestation, and adding signatures to the approval process is necessary. Microsoft is working closely with key partners to allow you to create an electronic signature approval using Adobe Sign, DocuSign, and other 3rd party providers natively within the Approval app. Simply choose your electronic signature provider and add the details. Once submitted, signers are notified with an email and can easily review and sign. Approvals will keep track of the entire workflow right in context within Teams.

Demo

See Microsoft’s video on the feature below:

Availability

Approvals in Teams is currently rolling out and should be generally available by mid-January.

Find much more resources on the feature at Microsoft here.