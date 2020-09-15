Following the rebranding of EA Access to EA Play, Electronic Arts will focus on the rebranding and upgrade of their clunky PC storefront – Origin.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, EA SVP of Strategic Growth, Mike Blank, expressed that the internal update is a full overhaul of the current version that customers have been using for the past nine years.

The upcoming EA Origin overhaul is designed “to create a more frictionless, fast, socially-oriented experience for our players, where it becomes the best place for them to connect with the people they want to play with in the games they want to play,” Blank explains.

EA’s PC app will be designed around making buying and playing content “more streamlined” with less clicks needed to get everywhere. The app will also see the addition of new features such as background updates and an overhauled patching process for games.

In recent months, EA has started to branch out from offering its PC games exclusively through Origin. While Ubisoft has moved to the Epic Games Store, EA has moved its games over to Steam.

The company’s EA Play subscription service has also been recently incorporated into Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service. The service is still offered as its own subscription for those who aren’t part of Game Pass Ultimate.