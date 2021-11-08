Ahead of Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering some mouth-watering discounts on a range of products, including the Sony WH-XB910N noise cancelling wireless headphones. Sony WH-XB910N is now available at a price point of $138, down from $249.99, meaning it’s $111.99 cheaper today.

However, the deal is available for a limited period of time, so make sure to purchase it if you want to cash in on the deal. You can check out some of the specifications of the headphones below.

Sony WH-XB910N features

Dual Noise Cancelling for intense music

EXTRA BASS for impressively deep, punchy sound

Listen all day, charge in minutes

Easier, clearer hands-free calling

Switch effortlessly between devices

Control at your fingertips

Your sound, just how you like it with Sony ? Headphones Connect app