Ahead of Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering some mouth-watering discounts on a range of products, including the Sony WH-XB910N noise cancelling wireless headphones. Sony WH-XB910N is now available at a price point of $138, down from $249.99, meaning it’s $111.99 cheaper today.
However, the deal is available for a limited period of time, so make sure to purchase it if you want to cash in on the deal. You can check out some of the specifications of the headphones below.
Sony WH-XB910N features
- Dual Noise Cancelling for intense music
- EXTRA BASS for impressively deep, punchy sound
- Listen all day, charge in minutes
- Easier, clearer hands-free calling
- Switch effortlessly between devices
- Control at your fingertips
- Your sound, just how you like it with Sony ? Headphones Connect app
- Carry case for easy travelling
- More natural ambient sound
- Google Assistant and Alexa compatible
You can now buy the Sony XB910N noise-cancelling wireless headphones at a discounted price here from Amazon.
Comments