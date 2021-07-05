Rebutting reports made by Axios last week, EA has made a statement to PC Gamer denying these reports, saying they won’t be adding in-game advertisements.

Axios first reported that Simulmedia, which specialises in TV ad tech, had agreed to a deal with both EA and Tencent’s Hi-Rez Studios to implement in-game advertisements through their new platform called playerWON.

After PC Gamer picked up the story, EA was quick to reach out and thankfully issued a statement to clarify that they won’t be adding in-game advertisements to their games.

“Following incorrect reports suggesting that we are looking to introduce ‘TV-style’ commercials into our games, we wanted to clarify that in-game advertising for console games is not something we’re currently looking at, or have signed any agreements to implement,” an EA spokesperson said.

The spokesperson continued to say that “creating the best possible player experience remains our priority focus,” however while this might be true for advertising, EA hardly has the best record for appeasing consumers with their business practices.

Advertisements within video games aren’t entirely a new thing, we’ve seen sponsored elements in games, entirely branded games such as Pepsiman, and even horrible full-screen adverts in EA’s UFC 4.

Most recently we’ve seen Facebook-owned Oculus implementing, and then swiftly removing, advertisements from the paid Oculus Quest 2 game Blaston. While this test was unsuccessful, they’re still planning to test adverts in Resolution games’ free title “Bait!” sometime in the future.