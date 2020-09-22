Electronic Arts has revealed that they will not be releasing a FIFA 21 demo.

Despite the game franchise’s long-running tradition of having a playable FIFA 21 demo close to release, EA will be forgoing their annual demo to further focus on the game’s development before launch.

Revealed through a Twitter post, the official FIFA game account announced the news to its fans.

“We aren’t releasing a demo for FIFA 21,” EA said. “Instead we’ve made the decision to focus our development team’s time on delivering the best full game experience for current & next-gen consoles. We look forward to EA PLAY members jumping in 10 days from now and launching the game Oct 9.”

In other EA news, the company’s video game subscription EA Play, formally EA Access, is now included on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass PC. The service is still available on PlayStation 4 and Steam as a standalone service.