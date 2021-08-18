After drawing the ire of gamers after removing classic games such as Ultimate Underworld and Syndicate Wars from GOG, EA has announced that they’ll be considering “player perspective” moving forwards.

Back in June, EA sent a request to GOG to remove four of their classic games from their platform, namely Ultima Underworld, Ultima Underworld 2: Labyrinth of Worlds, Syndicate Plus, and Syndicate Wars, however, that decision, thankfully, didn’t last too long.

After backlash from the games still surprisingly active communities, EA later reinstated the assortment of titles, whilst almost making them all free to download until September 3rd as an apology.

At the time EA also issued a statement saying that “Syndicate and Ultima Underworld are back! It seems that 20 years on there’s still plenty of love for these titles so we’re pleased to confirm that effective immediately they’ll be available again on GOG, and we’ll be keeping them in the store for the foreseeable future.”

Following on from this debacle, executive vice president for marketing, commercial and positive play Chris Bruzzo spoke to GamesIndustry.biz to announce that, to make sure this doesn’t happen in the future, they’ve put “a process in place that considers the player perspective in listing decisions. To celebrate this we’re offering these games as a free download for four weeks.”

Bruzzo also explained that for the decision to delist these titles, EA supposedly missed the step that has them considering the players perspective. According to Bruzzo, EA usually makes sure to “review exactly what the potential impacts are and whether they serve the players best interests,” when delisting games, however this time around they “missed that step.”

We’re not too sure how delisting old classic games from a digital storefront can be in the “players best interests” but hopefully in the future, we’ll see companies holding back on delisting games when they still have an active community.

With servers for games often being expensive to run, it’s not too much of a surprise that some games need to be delisted after they’ve run their course. While these four games may be the latest example, they’re hardly the most recent games to be culled, as EA recently delisted several older Need for Speed games such as Need for Speed Carbon, Undercover, Shift, Shift 2: Unleashed, and Need for Speed The Run.