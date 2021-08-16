After playtesters leaked Battlefield 2042 gameplay almost immediately, EA has spoken out and warned leakers that there may be consequences for their actions. Not that that’s stopping them.

“Break the rules, expect to lose access to both the Technical Playtest, future EA Tests, and potentially access to 2042 itself when it releases,” EA Studios Europe’s lead community manager Adam Freeman wrote onto Twitter over the weekend in a thread warning testers about the rules surrounding the invite-only playtest.

“You also don’t want to share your account information with folks either, that’s going to end badly for you. Super Badly.” Freeman also said to further warn players that throughout the test they should definitely be sticking to the rules.

As if it’s any surprise, this hasn’t stopped leakers in the slightest, with more footage from the technical playtest already having leaked online, with VGC reporting, and linking to, over 45 minutes of footage.

With EA trying to crack down on these leaks, many of these videos have already been taken down, with Freeman also warning that offending leakers will get “strikes on your channels” from the takedown notices.

Thankfully if you want to get in on the action, you don’t have to wait too much longer, as in September EA will be running an open beta for Battlefield 2042, giving everyone the chance to enjoy the game before launch.

Battlefield 2042 is currently due to launch on October 22nd 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.