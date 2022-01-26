EA has confirmed what Respawn are up to, alongside developing Apex Legends, and it’s a whole lot of Star Wars.

In a new blog post, EA finally officially revealed that the rumoured continuation to the Star Wars Jedi series, which started with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, is already in production with game director Stig Asmussen leading development.

As if Respawn weren’t already busy enough, EA also announced that they’re working on two additional games in the Star Wars universe. The first of these is an “all-new Star Wars first-person shooter,” the development of which is being led by former LucasArts VP and now Respawn game director Peter Hirschmann.

According to VentureBeat journalist and industry insider Jeff Grubb, this new Star Wars FPS is being developed by the Medal of Honor VR team, however, it’s specifically “not a VR game,” so those without a VR headset don’t have to worry.

The third Star Wars title Respawn has been handed is only being described as a “strategy game,” which could mean just about anything. What we do know is that the game is being made in collaboration with the newly formed studio Bit Reactor, which is comprised of veteran Firaxis Games’ developers, who made the likes of XCOM and Civilization.

While this surprise announcement from EA has given us plenty of Star Wars content to look forward to from the Apex Legends and Titanfall developer, notably, it’s missing out on one core Star Wars franchise, Battlefront.

According to VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb and their sources once again, DICE “will not make a new Star Wars: Battlefront game,” which is likely because they’re too busy trying to fix Battlefield 2042, which is still seriously struggling, two months after its disappointing launch.