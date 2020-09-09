EA Play will now be included in Xbox Game Pass for no extra charge

Microsoft has revealed that Electronic Arts’ video game subscription service EA Play will now be included in Xbox Game Pass for free.

Revealed through a press release, Microsoft’s CVP of Gaming Partnerships & Ecosystem, Sarah Bond, revealed that the EA subscription service will bring over 60 games currently available in EA Play to Game Pass subscribers.

This also includes all of the benefits currently available to EA Play customers such as early demos of upcoming games, exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, discounts on EA digital purchases for DLC, games, and more.

“When we created Xbox Game Pass, we did so with the vision of bringing you more great games to discover and play with your friends. Over the last three years, we’ve delivered on that vision by bringing more content to our 10 million members, and we’ve expanded the service to reach people wherever they play, across devices,” Bond wrote.

Every game included in the service will also be playable on Android smartphones through the Project xCloud streaming service available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Here’s just a few of the game’s that are currently available: FIFA 20, Titanfall 2, Need for Speed Heat, Battlefield, Mass Effect, Skate, and The Sims.