EA has announced details to get us all excited for their upcoming EA Play conference on July 22nd, but Bioware has Tweeted that they won’t be in attendance.

In EA’s news post they announced that we don’t just have the main show to look forwards to, as there’ll also be a series of pre-show events called the EA Play Live Spotlight which is all about “connecting you to games you love and the people who make them.”

The events will kick off on July 8th at 10 am PT with “The Future of First-Person Shooters” which is all about EA’s current and future FPS’, with the show featuring Apex Legends and the recently revealed Battlefield 2042.

After this, there’ll be three more spotlight shows leading up to the main EA Play Live. Titled “EA <3s Independent Studios,” “Madden NFL 22 All-Access: Scouting – How the Community is Shaping Madden NFL 22,” and “More EA SPORTS!” their names do a good job at giving away what’ll be going on, but if you to know more, there are little summaries courtesy of EA here.

When it comes to the main EA Play Live event on the 22nd of July at 10:00am PT / 7:00pm CET, it sadly won’t be featuring anything from EA owned BioWare, who have announced their absence from the event in a tweet.

We’re hard at work creating the next @dragonage and @masseffect games and have some exciting stuff coming to @SWTOR this year. While we won’t be showing anything at EA Play Live, be sure to check out our SWTOR Livestream at 12PM PT today for info on what’s to come! — BioWare (@bioware) July 1, 2021

“We’re hard at work creating the next @dragonage and @masseffect games and have some exciting stuff coming to @SWTOR this year,” Bioware announced to appease fans in their tweet before delivering the bad news that “we won’t be showing anything at EA Play Live.”

There should still be plenty to look forwards to in this year’s upcoming EA Play Live, such as Battlefield 2042, Lost in Random, and potentially even Dead Space 4. You can expect to see a lot of EA’s games coming out soon, as in the event they’re “focusing on games that are coming out soon rather than in the all-to-distant future.”