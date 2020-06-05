The fully digital EA PLAY Live 2020 conference, which was originally scheduled for June 11th, 2020, has officially been delayed by a week.

“With the important conversations taking place and important voices being heard around the world right now, we’re moving our time to come together in play,” EA wrote in a statement on Twitter. “We’ll see you at EA PLAY Live 2020 on June 18th at 4pm PDT / 7pm EDT.”

We’ll be covering EA PLAY Live, so tune in on June 18th to see what EA has in store.

Despite multiple real-world conferences being cancelled this year, EA Play Live is set to return next month with a fully-digital conference being held on June 11th, 2020.

While details are currently fairly scarce, EA has promised “world premieres, news, and more.”

The company also says that it’ll be revealing details of just what games are included in the lineup over the coming weeks, but say it with me now: please show Dragon Age 4 please show Dragon Age 4 please show Dragon Age 4.

EA Play Live goes digital in 2020!

See you on June 11th at 4pm PST… World premieres, news and more! https://t.co/ShTNzjqJ3D pic.twitter.com/xqmYfGBWfs — Electronic Arts (@EA) May 4, 2020

If we had to take an educated guess, EA Play Live will most likely feature details for FIFA 21, something new for The Sims 4, and, if we’re super lucky, maybe a sneak peek at Dragon Age 4 or some other secretive EA project.

We’ll be keeping you updated on EA Play Live reveals throughout the month, so stay tuned! For more information, you can visit the official website by following the link here.