EA Play will be free to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on November 10th

Xbox has revealed when Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get access to EA Play games.

Revealed through a press release, Electronic Arts’ video game subscription service will join with Microsoft’s on the launch day of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles – November 10th.

Those who wish to experience the games on mobile will be able to play games through Xbox Game Streaming on the Android Xbox Game Pass app. For PC subscribers, the EA Play library of games will become available this December.

“This will be a massive moment for gamers and we’re excited to bring it to life with Xbox Game Pass and the amazing franchises from Xbox Game Studios and our industry partners,” said CVP of Gaming Partnerships & Ecosystem, Sarah Bond.

This isn’t the only expansion to Xbox Game Pass that will be happening this holiday. Following the acquisition of Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have access to a massive library of Bethesda games. Starting with Doom Eternal this October, Bethesda’s library of games will all be in Game Pass.