Electronic Arts has officially welcomed Codemasters into the EA brand following the publishers acquisition of the prominent racing game company.

Welcomed through a video on Twitter, EA’s acquisition of Codemasters will now give the publisher access to the most iconic racing franchises ever released. Alongside the company’s own Need for Speed, EA now owns Dirt, Project Cars, GRID, Formula 1 and Codemasters’ upcoming WRC games.

We're excited to welcome @Codemasters to the EA family! ?? pic.twitter.com/y3yYB94vmF — Electronic Arts (@EA) February 18, 2021

The acquisition comes after Take Two’s attempt to buyout the British games company. With the studio up for grabs, Electronic Arts quickly swooped in with a higher offer.

Owners of Microsoft’s Xbox consoles will likely benefit heavily from EA’s acquisition. With EA Play, previously known as EA Access, a staple inclusion of Xbox Game Pass now, the vast number of racing games will likely end up somewhere in the EA Play Vault in the future.