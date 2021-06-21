EA Motive, the studio behind Star Wars Squadrons, is reportedly working on a revival for “an established IP” to be shown at July’s EA Play.

According to GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb who teased the news, EA Motive will apparently be bringing back the long-dormant Dead Space franchise as when talking about the revival, he said “We’re going to see it… if we’re not dead first.”

Eurogamer has since corroborated this information which VGC first reported on, confirming the plans to reveal this tease properly at the upcoming EA Play event on July 22nd.

Back in March Grubb revealed that what EA Motive is working on is an “established IP” and while he refused to comment any further on exactly what, he did say to his livestream that “I think you’ll be happy though.”

Whatever it is that EA Motive is working on, we’ll find out more on July 22nd when EA Play 2021 kicks off. More details will be revealed about the event when it’s a bit nearer, but we can no doubt expect reveals and news from many of EA’s studios and partners.