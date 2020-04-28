EA is bringing FIFA, Star Wars and more to Google Stadia

Google’s ongoing Stadia Connect livestream has revealed that EA will bring five of their games to Google’s streaming service.

While no release dates were given for any of the announced EA games on Stadia, the company will still be supporting the Google platform in the future.

Firstly, EA will be bringing their popular cinematic Souls-lite game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to the service later this year. While the title did release last year on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, it’s inclusion on Google Stadia is still a great get.

The company will also be bringing their insanely popular FIFA and Madden NFL series to the service later on in the year. Two more games will also be coming to the service but those games are currently unannounced.

“Cloud is opening up exciting new possibilities for play,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. “In partnering with Google Stadia, we have an opportunity to deliver some creative and innovative game experiences on an exciting new platform.”

“We’re thrilled to see some of Electronic Arts’ biggest hits come to the Stadia. I can’t wait to play EA SPORTS FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on my favorite screens instantly with the simple click of a button,” said Phil Harrison, GM and VP at Google. ”

