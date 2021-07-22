After showing a few signs of life, EA has finally announced a new Dead Space, and it’s coming back to life as a next-gen exclusive remake.

Coming to us from EA Motive, who was rumoured to be working on a “revival” project, Dead Space is going to be a next-gen exclusive title for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PCs.

While the teaser trailer is exceptionally brief, it does at least give us a glimpse of the technical improvements that have been made, as well as the atmosphere that EA Motive will be going for in Dead Space.

While it’s only in-engine footage for now to represent the game whilst it’s in development, hopefully, the vastly improved lighting, engine capabilities, and overall detail will make the remake a terrifyingly immersive and captivating experience.

EA is still being coy with details for now, but they have revealed that the Dead Space remake will utilise the frostbite engine to bring “jaw-dropping visual fidelity and improvements to gameplay while staying true to the original,” so for both fans new and old, there should be something to look forward to.

There’s no word when the Dead Space remake might release, so we’ll have to wait patiently for something a little bit more than just a teaser trailer.