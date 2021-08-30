Dead Space remake developer EA Motive has announced a live stream for tomorrow to give fans a “very early look at the development of #DeadSpace.”

The stream is currently planned to be broadcast tomorrow, August 31st, at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET, which is also 6 PM BST. Hopefully, unlike prior EA events, this stream won’t include a countdown timer and an extra hour of waiting before it actually starts.

Revealed during July’s EA Play Live, the Dead Space remake only has an in-engine trailer to show for itself so far, so we’re hoping that tomorrow we might finally catch our first glimpse of some gameplay to see just how representative that reveal trailer was.

Thankfully we don’t just have the minute of teaser trailer footage to speculate upon, as there has also been an assortment of interviews with EA Motive which revealed that the remake may include cut content alongside mechanics from later games in the franchise.

The passionate team at @MotiveStudio are bringing you in for a very early look at the development of #DeadSpace. Tune in to our stream tomorrow at 10am PT / 1pm ET. https://t.co/woBW8jSB8z pic.twitter.com/Jb1D0foen9 — Dead Space (@deadspace) August 30, 2021

The Dead Space remake does not yet have an official release date, however, it’s believed that the game may launch sometime in the fall of 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.