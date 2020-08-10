EA’s release of its back catalogue to Valve’s Steam storefront doesn’t just start and end with traditional purchasing as an EA Access Steam release has just been revealed.

While a concrete launch date for the EA Access Steam debut gas yet to be revealed as of right now, it was revealed that this Steam version will feature the same library of games that currently sits in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the service, minus any console exclusives.

While the arrival of this new EA Access Steam subscription will be a good addition for Steam, there won’t be the full EA Access Premiere version. Origin Premiere is still exclusive to EA’s proprietary Origin storefront – the expanded version of the video game subscription service features many non-EA games.

EA Access currently costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year to subscribe. The service gives players access to a sizable vault of EA published games as well as a five-day free trial of new EA games before they launch and 10% off purchases.

EA Access members also get access to exclusive skins on very select games.