EA 2020 lineup boasted as the company’s “strongest ever”

EA CEO Andrew Wilson has declared that the EA 2020 lineup is the “strongest lineup ever” for the video game publisher.

Boasted during the company’s earnings call last night, Wilson’s teasing of the company’s soon-approaching EA 2020 lineup reveal suggests returning IPs, the usual EA Sports games and more.

The financials call revealed that EA is planning on announcing another sports game to join FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21, both of which will release in Q2 2020. Before the end of FY 2020, EA are planning on bringing out two mobile games – presumably including Skate 3 mobile – an “EA HD” game and four EA Partners games.

“More broadly you should imagine that we’re going to continue to invest heavily in our EA Sports branded properties, bringing some new properties back over the coming years,” says EA CEO Andrew Wilson.

“We’ve talked before about having new IP in development, both for console, PC and for mobile. We’re excited about that. And I’d also say we’ve got a number of new incubation products that are starting to come together that are looking exciting for the future as well.”

Wilson continued to state that the EA 2020 lineup is the most exciting software pipeline that the company has ever worked on.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had as robust a pipeline of content ahead of us as we have right now,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve ever had the level of execution that we’re seeing around the development and launch of content, and the management of ongoing live services that we have right now.

“While there are always challenges and interesting hurdles that we face delivering great interactive entertainment experiences, I would tell you I’m very excited by what I see – more so than I have been for our pipeline in a long time.”